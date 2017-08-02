Police Investigate Armed Robbery in Brilliant

Officials in Wells Township are investigating after an alleged armed robbery at the Ruff Creek Market in Brilliant.

The incident happened at approximately 4:40 a.m. on Wednesday.

According to police, a man approached an employee at the drive-thru window, where he reportedly showed the employee a gun.

HAPPENING NOW: Officials are looking for a man who robbed the Ruff Creek Markets gas station in Brilliant. @WTRF7News pic.twitter.com/EqH282JVoM — Brooke Chaplain (@BrookeChaplain) August 2, 2017

The man, identified as wearing a black jacket with a black motorcycle helmet, got away on foot with $300 from the register.

He reportedly ran up over the hill.

Sheriffs from Mingo and Wells Township are investigating.

