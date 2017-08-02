Suspect Arrested in Connection to Alleged Armed Robbery

UPDATE:

Well Township Police Department have arrested Joshua Belon, 29, in connection with an alleged armed robbery at the Ruff Creek Market gas station in Brilliant.

According to Captain Sean Norman, officials discovered evidence at the scene which led to his arrest in the area.

Officials arrested Belon at approximately 3 p.m. on Thursday. He is now facing a charge of aggravated robbery.

ORIGINAL:

Officials in Wells Township are investigating after an alleged armed robbery at the Ruff Creek Market in Brilliant.

The incident happened at approximately 4:40 a.m. on Wednesday.

According to police, a man approached an employee at the drive-thru window, where he reportedly showed the employee a gun.

HAPPENING NOW: Officials are looking for a man who robbed the Ruff Creek Markets gas station in Brilliant. @WTRF7News pic.twitter.com/EqH282JVoM — Brooke Chaplain (@BrookeChaplain) August 2, 2017

The man, identified as wearing a black jacket with a black motorcycle helmet, got away on foot with $300 from the register.

He reportedly ran up over the hill.

Sheriffs from Mingo and Wells Township are investigating.

Stay with 7News as details become available.