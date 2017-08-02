FEMA Assessing Damages with Homeowners, Agencies in Ohio County

Two teams from FEMA are in Ohio County, knocking on doors trying to determine how many residents have damage after Friday's flash flood. It's all an effort to get a Presidential declaration for the Northern Panhandle.

Ohio County Emergency Managament Director Lou Vargo said after Friday night's flash flooding, the city of Wheeling alone has over $250,000 in damages.



Wednesday morning, FEMA held one-on-one meetings with Wheeling Police and Fire, the town of Triadelphia, the City of Wheeling operations and the Ohio County Sheriff's Department, beginning their report on the initial impacts from the flood.

During the meeting with the Ohio County Sheriff's department, deputies reported losses of work boots, damages to cruisers and a radio, and overtime hours. FEMA will make a detailed report of losses, damages, and overtime from all of the departments.

"My hope from FEMA is that throughout the disaster, that we can get a Presidential declaration that we can help not only the communities but the citizens. Ohio County is unique because places in the city were hit twice. There's residents that just cleaned up on Friday and Friday night it just started raining again and they're going through this all again, it's just a sad situation for all of them," said Vargo.

Ohio County Schools confirmed three schools were damaged. Wheeling Park High School and Bridge Street Middle School both have roof damage and Steenrod Elementary has damage on the first floor, including the gym.

FEMA representatives are in Ohio County neighborhoods assessing damages and speaking with homeowners. Their report is specifically detailing the damages from Friday's storms.

They will add all of their Ohio County findings, and then add reports from Marshall and Wetzel County, in the hope of qualifying for federal aid.