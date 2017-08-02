Report shows millennials are not focused on saving money

A new report shows that even though millennials are getting older, they are not getting any wiser about money.

In fact, many millennials do not have a savings or say they do not know how to save.

Financial Adviser with the Monteverde Group Jason Haswell says there are several reasons millennials are not saving money.

He says one reason is generational; Millennials value experiences like travel and tend to spend money on those as opposed to saving for the future.

Millennials are also working fewer hours on average than older generations did, meaning they have less money to save.

Haswell says millennials are making less in general, as wages have not increased on average.

However, he says even putting away a small percentage is important.

"If you're putting even small amounts in early like in your early 20s, when you do retire at 65 or 70, it gives you a big jump on what you can have for retirement. Maybe you can retire a little earlier,' said Haswell.

Haswell also says student loan debt is a huge problem for millennials, and that large payments prevent them from saving money.

He recommends that everyone have an emergency savings fund that could cover six months of expenses if necessary.

He also says you should take advantage of any savings matching your employer offers, like a 401K, and of course do not outspend what you make.