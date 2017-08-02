Pet of the Week: Shadow

Meet Shadow! This four-year-old Puggle (Pug/Beagle) is currently at the Ohio County Animal Shelter. Shadow's owners moved, and unfortunately could not take him with them. This medium-sized pup is loving, playful, and mild-mannered.
If you're interested in giving him a forever home, visit the Ohio County Animal Shelter, or call (304) 547-1013.
WTRF
