Great Economic News Continues For The Northern Panhandle

500 jobs.

That's how many new opportunities have opened in the Ohio Valley each month since January.

Officials said this growth isn't surprising.

West Virginia's increasing economic performance and decreasing unemployment numbers speak for themselves.



"You've got two economic indicators that are telling us that were performing and competing nationally for places to do business and it's right here and the numbers don't lie," said Pat Ford, Executive Director of the Business Development Corporation of the Northern Panhandle.



Ford said the Ohio Valley is seeing lots of growth.

Production is increasing in mining, agriculture, transportation, healthcare and energy, which helped the state to a 3% GDP growth in the first quarter, the 2nd highest in the nation.

Again, local officials said they're not surprised.

"When we see those numbers showing up on our radar, we know it, we work it, we see it, but it's always nice for some demographer or analyst from the Census Bureau to basically give us a pat on the back and say you know what, things are happening, opportunity is here," Ford said.



Studies show that total employment in the Mountain State has climbed to over 745,000 for the first time in nearly a year.

Officials believe this improvement shows the state has a positive economic future.

Studies also show West Virginia coal production has increased 31%, from this time last year.

Also, natural gas production is at a five-year high.