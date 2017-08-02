Details Limited As Officials Investigate Reported Home Invasion, Gunshot Wound

UPDATE:

Law enforcement officials say that it may be late this evening or even early Thursday morning before they are able to release details on this case.

Officials on scene say report that they are waiting for a judge to issue a search warrant before they can enter the home.

ORIGINAL:

West Virginia State Police are currently on the scene of a reported home invasion with a gunshot wound in Bethlehem.

7News crew was on the scene at approximately 2:30 p.m., and saw at least one person being taken away in an ambulance.

The incident reportedly occurred at 157 Ridgecrest Road.

