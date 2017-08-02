John Marshall Teacher Conducts Nationally Recognized Research At WLU

A local teacher's research on how bacteria resists antibiotics is getting national attention. John Marshall's very own Kathleen Loughman has been conducting research all summer at West Liberty University that could change the way antibiotics are used to treat pneumonia symptoms.



"My internship this summer at West Liberty was to research pseudomonas aeruginosa."

This is a gram negative bacteria that can be resistant to antibiotics. Loughman's focused on studying natural plant extracts that show signs of inhibiting the growth of the bacteria. She had to look at over 3000 samples of plant extracts.

Loughman said, "After testing over 3000 plant extracts, we found around 20 that inhibit the growth, primarily sumacs were our top hits."

The most common symptoms are those similar to pneumonia or respiratory infections, and there's not many treatment options for it.

"When you're trying to find new products out there and there's not a lot of research being done, just to try and play a small role and finding new products, I kinda like to play that part."

Federal agencies have been interested in the research and want to use her findings in some of their own research models. Not only is Professor Joseph Horzempa, Associate Professor of Biology/Graduate Program Director at WLU, proud of what Loughman has done, but it helps the university tremendously.

He said, "This allows our institution to put our name on any science that comes out from this. Any publications, any patents, any compounds that hit the clinical market, and also it helps out students."

And even as a professor, he got to be a student himself. "To learn from her is just, it's kinda like learning from a master violin player or if you're into baseball, it's like going to a baseball camp where Andrew McCutchen is teaching you. It's really great to have someone who has such great skills in the lab to able to teach the students."



Now the next step in her research is to see what the plant extracts showed and how that can be used by humans.