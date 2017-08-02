President Trump is coming to the Mountain State.

He'll be in Huntington Thursday evening to hold a campaign rally.

U.S. Representative David McKinley said he's excited for the President to visit the Mountain State because many people have lost track of what Trump has done.

McKinley said that since Trump has been president, peoples' confidence in the stock market has increased and wealth has increased by over 4 trillion dollars.

Studies also show that 800,000 new jobs have been created so far in 2017.

Public confidence in America's future and the American Dream is the highest it's been in over 10 years as well, which is why McKinley thinks it's important for President Trump to continue to get his message out.

"Yes, there are issues out there. Yes, there's a lot of confusion, it sounds like, in Washington. But under President Trump, we're moving in a direction and I think we're going to find more jobs are going to be created, more investments are going to be taken care of, and I'm hoping in our Valley we'll see more hope," McKinley said.

The rally will take place Thursday night at the Big Sandy Superstore Arena. Doors open at 4 p.m. with the rally starting at 7 p.m.