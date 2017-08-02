Belmont County's "School Clothes For Kids" Program For This Year Is Unveiled

It's the announcement that many families look forward to.

The Belmont County Department of Job and Family Services revealed this year's plans.

Families can begin applying soon.

This program takes federal funds and puts them in the hands of families who have kids going back to school. And at the end of September, those kids get to go to the mall and shop for clothes and school supplies.

This year's amount is the highest ever.

They say $650,000 will go toward helping about 1600 children with back to school clothes and supplies.

This will be the fourth year that Belmont County Job and Family Services has done it.

"This makes the commitment over $2.3 million," noted Vince Gianangeli, Job and Family Services director, "We've already clothed over 3400 children."

In order to qualify, parents need to come to the mall on August 3, 4, 7, 8 ,9, 10 and 11, bringing proof of all household income and proof of where the child goes to school.

"Belmont County Job and Family Services will be at a location right next to Justice," said Candi Noble-Greathouse, mall marketing manager. "Families need to come there and apply."

Commissioners embraced the announcement, praising the program.

"Our staff does a simply incredible job of making this happen," said Mark Thomas, county commission president. "This is not something that just happens with a little bit of effort. It takes an army."

They say it's good for the mall as well as the families.

"The Ohio Valley Mall and our merchants are thrilled that Job and Family Services have selected the mall once again to supply the shopping for the families," noted Greathouse. "This is wonderful for the children and the families. They get their much-needed basic necessities."

The port authority director said he's glad it includes those who sometimes get left out.

"It picks up the working poor," said Larry Merry. "These are the people who are working, that do have jobs but struggle to meet all the needs of their kids."

The actual shopping will happen September 27 and 28, from 10 a.m. through the close of business.

They say merchants will be well versed on what items are allowed in the School Clothes For Kids program.

For more information, call the Belmont County Department of Job and Family Services at (740) 695-1075, extension 1202.