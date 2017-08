The first rabies case in 4 years has been confirmed in Marshall County.

According to the Health Department, a raccoon tested positive for the virus.

They are warning residents to avoid contact with any wild animals.

Be aware of any animals acting strangely or agitated. If you see an animal that is usually only seen at night out during the day, that would be considered strange behavior.

To help control the spread of rabies, have your pets, select horses and livestock vaccinated regularly.