Update on Flood Relief Efforts

As victims continue to clean up from the flooding, help is still needed and there are ways you can get involved with the relief efforts.

People have been coming out to volunteer as much as they can with the clean-up and we have new information to pass along. The Bishop Donahue site is being used only as volunteer housing, not a command center. This will be mainly for people or teams who are from out of the area, "The voluntary reception center is at WesBanco Arena for Ohio and Marshall County. So if you would like to volunteer to help, please come here. If you want to donate goods, please go to Appalachian outreach which is located in Glen Dale. If it is a volunteer team that is coming in from outside and they need lodging, we're placing them at the Bishop Donahue site," said Luther Partners Executive Director of Community, Sherri Schafer

The West Virginia VOAD hour's for volunteering are 8:30 AM to 2 PM Monday through Saturday, closed on Sunday.