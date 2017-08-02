Commissions Wants to Boost Broadband Service in Belmont County

Internet broadband service is as much a part of an area's infrastructure as roads and bridges in the eyes of the Belmont County Commission.

That's how Belmont County Commissioners feel, so they've had the first of several meetings with internet providers throughout the county. They said they want to make sure residents have access to internet service that is fast and affordable.

They feel it's an important part of growth within the county and needs to be in place for economic development, " There are many dead spots. I mean we have a lot of valleys where you can't even get cell service. And that's where we need to look at what we can do to help. Whether that means using our existing towers or our existing water tanks throughout the county to allow vendors to come in. Again we're trying to do this for economic development purposes and for our residents," said Commission President, Mark Thomas.

They said the possible cracker plant is one factor, but they want service to be upgraded in all parts of the county. The plan is to continue the dialogue with internet providers to find out where they are with service, and what they plan for the future.

They said they want to set up Belmont County with the best broadband internet or fiber network possible.