One Man Dead Following Bethlehem Incident

UPDATE 11:05 p.m.

New details right into our newsroom Wednesday night, West Virginia State Police say Steven Thomas Headley went to the residence on Ridgecrest Road, and was shot by the home owner.

Headley was rushed to OVMC where he was later pronounced dead from those gunshot wounds.

At this time, it is unconfirmed why Headley was at the home or why the owner shot him.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is still ongoing.

We'll continue to update you as we learn more.

The incident occurred inside of a home on Ridgecrest Road in Bethlehem around 2:30 Wednesday afternoon.

Most neighbors tell us they didn't hear anything until all the sirens surrounded the house, and that's when they began to worry.

"Nothing like this has ever happened up here," said neighbor Paul Johnson. "Nothing."

West Virginia State Police Officials say it may be late Wednesday or even early Thursday morning before they are able to release details on this case, but we received a report of a gunshot wound during a home invasion. Neighbor Paul Johnson tells 7News he was in his basement when all the commotion began.

ORIGINAL STORY: Details Limited As Officials Investigate Reported Home Invasion, Gunshot Wound

"After a while they pulled a guy out which wasn't my neighbor," Johnson said. "It was a guy about my built, white guy. They were trying to resuscitate him, but they put him in an ambulance and took off. About an hour and a half, two hours later they took my neighbor in a different vehicle. Where they took him I have no clue."

Johnson has been a resident of Bethlehem, and has known the home owner, for 15 years now. So, when he saw everything that was going on his immediate thoughts went to his neighbor.

"My biggest concern was is he okay, and I did get that out of them," Johnson told 7News. "They said, "He's okay."'

Others that live in the area tell us they were surprised something like this would happen in such a quiet neighborhood. And that it was a little unnerving having this happen so close to home.

Johnson isn't worried, "I'm not overly concerned about it, this is the first incident that's happened up here that I know of."

Neighbors also tell 7News there have been reports of, at least, two break-ins on State Route 88 in Bethlehem during the last few weeks. Bethlehem Police on the scene said they were unaware of those claims.

Again, we are still waiting for more information from the State Police confirming if there was a gunshot, and what exactly happened earlier today. We'll continue to follow this story and update you as we learn more.