10th Annual Celebrate Youth Festival Brings Fun for All Ages

The Celebrate Youth Festival is being held at Wheeling Park Ice Rink on Thursday. This year marks the festival's 10th year.

Earlier this week, Youth Services System honored all the people who make the event possible.

Wheeling Park and the Cornerstone Group were recognized by YSS at the Wheeling Park White Palace.

YSS Director of Development, Tammy Kruse, says people tell her they look forward to the Celebrate Youth Festival every year.

The Celebrate Youth Festival is a free day at Wheeling Park for children of all ages.

The event will go from 10-4 at the Wheeling Park Ice Rink, so stop down and enjoy some free food and entertainment, as well as activities for both children and adults.