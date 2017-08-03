Man Expected in Court After Allegedly Running Deputy Off of the Road, Starting Chase

UPDATE 8/11

The man charged with starting a police chase after driving straight towards a Marshall County deputy is expected in court on Friday morning.

David Chambers of Mars, Pa. allegedly ran the sheriff's deputy off of the road, crashed into a vacant home, then charged the officer's cruiser.

Chambers is being charged with fleeing while DUI, obstructing an officer, driving on the wrong side of the roadway, speeding, and improper passing.

He reportedly refused to have his BAC tested and was taken to Reynolds Memorial Hospital after being apprehended by the K9 officer.

Chambers's hearing will begin at 10 a.m.

Stay with 7News for updates.

ORIGINAL 8/3/17

A Pennsylvania man was arrested Wednesday evening after driving straight towards a Marshall County deputy on Route 250.

According to Marshall County Sheriff Kevin Cecil, a Marshall County K9 Deputy was traveling on Route 250 near McCreery's Ridge when an oncoming vehicle crossed left of center and came straight towards him.

The driver of the oncoming vehicle, David Chambers of Mars, Pa., ran the sheriff's deputy off of the road.

The deputy reportedly turned his vehicle around, and a chase started.

According to Sheriff Cecil, the vehicle reached speeds of over 70 miles an hour on Route 250, with completely reckless driving.

The chase took them outside of Moundsville, where Chambers crashed into a vacant home. Chambers got out of his vehicle and charged the deputy's cruiser.

The deputy reportedly released his K9, who apprehended Chambers.

Chambers is being charged with fleeing while DUI, obstructing an officer, driving on the wrong side of the roadway, speeding, and improper passing.

He reportedly refused to have his BAC tested and was taken to Reynolds Memorial Hospital after being apprehended by the K9 officer.

Chambers, 43, is currently being held in the Northern Regional Jail.