Police: Fake caseworker tried to take child from woman’s home

MILTON, Pa. (AP) – Police say a fake child-welfare caseworker barged into a central Pennsylvania woman’s home and tried to take her child without explanation.

Police in Milton, a borough about 50 miles north of Harrisburg, say the unknown suspect refused to provide identification and tried to push past the resident to enter the home about 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The resident told police she blocked the doorway and pushed the phony caseworker onto the porch and tried to take her picture with a cellphone. Police say the unknown suspect knocked the phone out of the resident’s hand then ran away.

Police say the suspect is a white woman between 35 and 45 years old and was wearing a red T-shirt and jeans. She’s about 5-foot-6 and 140 pounds with blond shoulder-length hair.