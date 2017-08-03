Get Back to School Ready with Ohio's Tax Free Weekend

Back to School bargain hunters, take note!

This Friday, Saturday and Sunday is Tax Free Weekend in Ohio.

The Ohio Valley Mall is getting ready to celebrate with special events.

Mall officials say whether your student is gearing up for kindergarten or college, there are opportunities for big savings all weekend. They say it's a great way for families to get many qualifying items at low prices and no tax.

"Any article of clothing $75 or less, and any school supply $20 or less qualifies to be no tax. So, our Ohio Valley Mall merchants are very excited about this. This is a great event. No tax on clothing, back packs, shoes," said Ohio Valley Mall Marketing Director Candi Noble-Greathouse.

Noble-Greathouse said many merchants offer sales at this time, which makes tax free weekend even better.

The mall is also holding a Back to School fair and fashion show this weekend.

On Friday night, they're holding a Back To School Teacher's Night, next to Macy's.

For more information, log on to ohiovalleymall.net.