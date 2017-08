(WOWK) --- According to a report from The New York Times, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is expected to announce his switch to the Republican party this evening.

While speaking with reporters earlier today, President Trump announced a, "very big announcement" during his appearance at Huntington's Big Sandy Superstore Arena.

The rally is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Join us live for coverage of the rally.

To view the full report, click here.