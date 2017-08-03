Tips To Save Money When Back To School Shopping

It's that time of year again.

The school year is right around the corner, which means it's time for back to school shopping and that can get pretty expensive.

There are some ways to save money though. Officials believe shopping online is the best way to go.

When shopping online, customers can compare stores, shop sales and even use cash back sites that put a little bit of money back in your pocket.

Some other helpful tips to save include checking to see what you already have at home, making a budget and sticking to it, looking around for sales, and maybe even keeping your kids at home while you shop.

Personal Finance Blogger Brynne Conroy said it's important to avoid using credit, but in the end, the most important thing to remember is that getting school supplies is not a competition.

"You don't have to get the most popular things across every category. I would want to figure out the way to save the most amount of money possibles and then I really do like those cash-back sites because you get that money back in your pocket.," Conroy said.

Conroy's favorite cash-back website is TopCashback.com. They give you 100% of the money you save.

Officials said it's also important to remember that school supplies usually change each year according to grade or teacher preference, so try to only get what is absolutely needed.