Bethlehem Residents Collect Back-To-School Items For Young McMechen Flood Victims

After the devastating flooding in McMechen, another Ohio Valley community is reaching out to help.

Bethlehem residents are dropping off donations at their municipal office.

It's not the standard cleaning supplies and bottled water. These donations are focusing on children.

Sherrie Dunlevy of Bethlehem is the author of the book, "How Can I Help?"

So her focus is often on helping people going through tough times.

She got her latest idea from a friend in McMechen, so Dunlevy went straight to the Bethlehem Municipal Office.

She asked if they would be a drop-off site for school supplies for McMechen children.

And they said absolutely.

"These people are not even taking time out to eat a meal because they want to get their homes cleaned up before the mold sets in," said Dunlevy. "And I wonder if they even realize that school is going to be starting soon. They won't have time to stop and take their children school shopping and get all the things they need."

She's asking people to bring school supplies to Bethlehem's municipal office.

It's open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays.

Next Wednesday, they'll deliver the entire collection to McMechen.

They suggest bringing pens, paper, pencils, glue sticks, back packs, lunch boxes or tissues.

They say it's just a case of one community helping another.