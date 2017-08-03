Woman Pleads Guilty to Killing Man with a Utility Vehicle at Powerline Park

The woman accused of causing a man's death at Powerline Park by hitting him with a utility vehicle, suddenly entered a guilty plea on Thursday.

Tonya Morehead of Mount Morris, Pennsylvania, was in court, and a jury was seated.

The trial was set to start at 1:15 p.m., but suddenly Morehead pleaded guilty.

The original charge was aggravated vehicular homicide while operating a motor vehicle while impaired. She pleaded to the slightly amended charge of aggravated vehicular homicide while participating in operating a motor vehicle while impaired.

"The court finds this date that the defendant in open court was advised of all of her Constitutional rights and she made a knowing and voluntary waiver of those rights. The plea is accepted and ordered filed. This court does find the defendant guilty of the offense to which she has entered her plea," said Judge Frank Fregiato.

Court officials said it will not lessen the potential sentence of two-to-eight years in prison for the charge.

Two other charges were dropped: assault on an officer and harassment with a bodily substance.

Morehead's sentencing is set for August 18th.