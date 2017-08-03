Wheeling Police Respond to Multiple Overdoses in Three Hour Period



The Wheeling Police Department and Fire Departments responded to a number of overdose calls on Thursday evening.

According to Public Information Officer Philip Stahl, the first responders visited multiple locations within the city where a total of six people overdosed in a three hour time frame.

The overdoses are believe to have stemmed from crack cocaine, which police believe was laced with an unknown drug.

The Wheeling Fire Department will have an extra squad vehicle in service for the rest of the evening due to the high number of overdoses.

The Ohio Valley Drug Task Force was also contacted to conduct an investigation into the source and substance that was used.

None of the overdoses have proved to be fatal.