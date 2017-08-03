7News Legal Expert Explains Castle Doctrine

According to the Castle Doctrine - if a person were to intrude into your home in West Virginia and more than a dozen other states - if you feel they may cause you serious bodily harm or death, then you can use deadly force to stop them and defend yourself.

The doctrine comes from an old English notion that a man's home is his castle meaning you do not have a duty to retreat like you would in other situations, but you can stand your grand if you believe there is an immediate danger.

But a lot of people ask if they could be charged if that type of situation were to occur.

"All homicides aren't criminal homicides, some of them are justified. That's what your law enforcement, in working with the investigating attorneys, look at the facts and do an investigation, analyze that, determine whether there's probable cause. In other words, more likely or not a crime occurred," said 7News Legal Expert Diana Crutchfield.

Most states in the U.S. abide by the Castle Doctrine, while some have certain specifications involved.