911 Gives 'All Clear': Chemical Leak Contained in St. Clairsville

UPDATE:

Officials say the leak has been contained in St. Clairsville, and the area has been deemed as safe.

According to officials, the investigation showed that the leak contained sulfur dioxide and not chlorine, which was initially reported.

First responders are tearing down their equipment, and have given 911 the "all clear".

Residents who evacuated their homes can return.

ORIGINAL:

According to Chief Jeff Henry, officials in St. Clairsville are responding to a chlorine leak on Legion Road.

The Fire Department is suggesting that residents living on the following streets evacuate their homes and go elsewhere:

Criswell

Walinda

Greentree

Millrose

Pinecrest

Any residents that have nowhere to go can go to the St. Clairsville Rec Center on Fair Street.

According to officials, the leak contains chlorine and other possible chemicals from the waste water treatment plant.

