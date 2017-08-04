Quaker Steak & Lube Honors First Responders With Free Lunch

One local business is saying thank you to some of the hardest working men and women in the Ohio Valley -- our first responders.

Lunch is being served at Quaker Steak & Lube at the Highlands this afternoon for first responders who offered their services during the recent flooding in the area.

Marketing Manager Christine Thomas says giving lunch to the men and women who have been putting in 12-hour days helping the community clean up after the floods is the least they can do at Quaker Steak & Lube.

Firefighters and police officers from Wheeling and Marshall County have been enjoying some great food, all free for them.

Lunch will be served in the restaurant and by take out until 2:00 this afternoon.

The restaurant is calling all first responders from Marshall, Belmont, Ohio, Wetzel, and Brooke Counties to enjoy this free lunch.