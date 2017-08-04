Bellaire Officials Respond After Business Burglarized

Officials in Bellaire are investigating after the Honda Direct store fell victim to an early morning burglary on Friday.

According to Chief Mike Kovalyk, a passing motorist observed that the plate glass next to the front doors of the Honda Direct on Guernsey Street were broken out.

Bellaire Police were dispatched to the location at approximately 7:40 a.m., where they found the double pane window had been smashed out, and entry made with several items taken.

Chief Kovalyk says there were no motorcycles or ATVs taken.

Bellaire Police were assisted by Bridgeport Police and Belmont County Probation Officers in searching the building.

Honda Direct was reportedly in the process of taking inventory.

The investigation is ongoing.