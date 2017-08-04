400 Families Helped Thanks to Appalachian Outreach Volunteers

Thirty volunteers arrived in McMechen on Friday and will stay at Bishop Donahue to help over 400 families with their clean up.

Appalachian Outreach in Marshall County coordinated the volunteers through VOAD.

Donations are still crucial, and there's a big need for dehumidifiers and box fans to help dry out homes.

Also needed are moisture meters to test walls to make sure they are dry, headlamps and face masks, bug spray, and more square shovels.

A committee with a case worker will starting meeting with families about damages, and what they need help with.

Co-Founder Rose Hart said it's been really positive to see neighbors lending a hand.

"You know, one thing I think is really amazing, we've always supported the people downstate and their disasters, you know from Appalachian Outreach to them, they're bringing supplies back to us now. So, you know we're one state one people, caring for each other, so that to me is such a fantastic way of doing things, you know it makes a difference for all of us and helps our victims that need it most," Rose Hart, Executive Director of Appalachian Outreach.

Rose estimates that it will take over a year for McMechen to completely rebuild.