Crews Respond to Structure Fire Caused by Lightning Strike

Wheeling Fire crews responded to reports of a structure fire on National Road.

According to officials, the home was struck by lightning Friday afternoon.

The home owner tells 7News that she went to check around the house, which is when she noticed flames coming from the ceiling. She said they heard an ear-ringing bang when the lightning struck the house.

BREAKING: 1st on scene as Whg Fire battle a structure fire on Natl. Rd. According to officials, the home was struck by lightning @WTRF7News pic.twitter.com/QNbwYxjtoy — Nick Conigliaro (@NConigliaroWTRF) August 4, 2017

She continued to say that they attempted to put the flames out by running up and down the stairs with buckets of water until fire crews arrived at the scene.

Crews have put the fire out, and according to officials, the house will be okay.

