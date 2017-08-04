Maryland father pleads guilty to punching infant son to death - WTRF 7 News Sports Weather - Wheeling Steubenville

Maryland father pleads guilty to punching infant son to death

UPPER MARLBORO, MD (AP) — A Maryland man has pleaded guilty in the death of his infant son.

The Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s office announced Wednesday that Antoine Petty pleaded guilty to first-degree child abuse resulting in the death of his 2-month-old son in September.

Prosecutors say when the infant started crying and Petty’s wife couldn’t calm him, Petty took him outside and punched him. The infant showed signs of distress and later died.

The Washington Post reports the couple left the child in their car – a black hearse – for 24 hours before driving to a wooded area and burying him in a shallow grave.

His body was found about a month later.

Antoine Petty faces up to 40 years in prison at sentencing in October. His wife, Geneice, is awaiting trial on involuntary manslaughter and accessory after the fact to first-degree murder charges.

