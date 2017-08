The West Virginia Division of Highways has released an updated damage assessment from the flash flooding from July 28th and 29th.

Marshall County was the hardest hit, as they have seen more than $3 million worth of damages.

Wetzel County saw more than $2.5 million and Ohio County came in at just over $1.7 million.

In total, the West Virginia DOH saw more than $10 million in damages statewide.