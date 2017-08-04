AEP Donates to United Way to Aid in Flood Relief

Two devastating floods, one week apart, have stretched the resources of agencies that help people in need.

So on Friday, AEP stepped up with a generous donation to the United Way of the Upper Ohio Valley.

The $10,000 check was handed to the United Way Friday morning.

AEP officials said the two flash floods did widespread damage to several communities in the Ohio Valley. They said right now, volunteer work crews are on hand, cleaning, repairing and replacing what was ruined.

But this damage won't go away soon.

"This is going to help us to be able to purchase different items whether that be appliances or hot water tanks or furnaces. And you know we're gonna need a lot of help from a lot of other folks to really respond to the needs of so many people that have lost so much," said Executive Director at the United Way, George Smoulder.

"The first responders, the Red Cross, the National Guard, all of the sort of all hands on deck folks that came out immediately is wonderful, but those folks are gonna go away pretty soon. If someone turns on their furnace in a couple of months, and realizes there's something about it that's not working properly because of it was due to this flood, this will hopefully help those folks out," said Joelle Connors, AEP External Affairs Manager.

We mentioned crews with boots on the ground right now.

If your home was affected by all the water and mud, there's still time to ask for, and receive, help free of charge.

The number to call is 1 (800) 451-1954. That will create a work order, and help will be on the way.