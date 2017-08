The rain on Friday afternoon didn't totally ruin a long time Ohio Valley Golf Tradition.

The 20th annual Pat Clutter Memorial Golf Scramble happened Friday at Oglebay Park.

The golf outing has attracted hundreds of golfers from all over the region, and more importantly, has raised thousands of dollars for incoming college students.

The scramble is in memory of Pat Clutter, who worked for many years here at 7News as a sports and weather anchor, and eventually news director.