The Toast of the Vineyard is being held Friday evening at the River City Restaurant.

This is the 13th year for the event hosted by Harmony House and it will be a Midsummer Masquerade Party.

The event runs from 7 to 10:30 p.m., and will have a live auction, cork pulls to win bottles of wine, and mystery grab bag items.

This is the biggest fundraiser of the year for the children's advocacy center.

You can still purchase a ticket for $60.

To purchase them just call (304) 230 - 2205.