Local Lawmaker Reacts to Governor's Party Switch

A day after Governor Justice announced he was switching political parties during a presidential rally in Huntington reaction is still coming in.

Locally, Northern Panhandle Delegate Shawn Fluharty exclusively responded to 7News involving the move. Fluharty said the "political theatre" taking place in West Virginia is absurd and he's tired of seeing it, especially since we're having real problems in our state that need to be addressed.

He said he wasn't too surprised by the switch considering after the special session, Justice was frustrated that the Democratic party wasn't getting 100% behind him.

Fluharty believes this is a frustrating situation, but it's something West Virginians have been dealing with for years,"We've seen people change parties after getting elected. It's not like you had some big epiphany and things change, and you're like, you know what, this happened and I'm going to go change parties.' No. You're doing it for your own self-serving interest and that's what I think people have a problem with. Regardless, of whether you're Democrat or Republican, people want authenticity. They want to believe in you and they want you to simply tell the truth," Fluharty said.

Fluharty also said Justice keeps telling people he's not a politician but his actions say otherwise