City of McMechen needs volunteers

Anyone with a dump truck listen up. The city of McMechen needs your help for the cleanup efforts from last week's flooding.

On Saturday, August 5th, the city is planning cleanup efforts throughout McMechen, but they need 1 ton or mid-sized dump trucks to place the debris. They also need volunteers who would like to help with those same cleanup efforts.

If you'd like to take part they are meeting on Marshall St. in front of Center McMechen Elementary School at 8 a.m. Or you could contact them at 304-232-3140.