Concerns Mount Over Gas Line in McMechen

Concerns mount in McMechen over a gas line in the area of 22nd Street.

Residents say it all started with the flash flooding and now the land is moving exposing a gas line. People in the area are concerned because they say they haven't gotten many answers and don't know if the gas should be turned off or not.

One woman has already taken her mother and mother's pets out of the area because she doesn't know what or how dangerous this situation, She says she wants Mountaineer Gas to do better when it comes to keeping residents informed.