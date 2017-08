Appalachian Power is currently working to restore power to all customers after Friday afternoon storms.

AEP reports that as of 8:00 a.m. Saturday, there are 40 active outages affecting about 1,200 people.

Most customers can expect power restoration by the end of the day Saturday, and all customers can expect power restoration by early Sunday at the latest.

You can view an outage map at appalachianpower.com/outagemap.