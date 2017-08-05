Justice faults Democrats for his switch to Republican Party

Gov. Jim Justice says he switched political parties because West Virginia House Democrats failed to support a tax overhaul he says would have increased the budget and helped veterans, poorer earners, seniors, teachers and people struggling with addiction.

Justice announced his switch from Democrat to the GOP alongside Republican President Donald Trump at a rally Thursday evening in Huntington. Justice said Friday he believes the change also will help him at the White House, where he recently presented proposals for an environmental subsidy for hardwood forests and a homeland security incentive for coal mines.

Elected as a Democrat last year, the 66-year-old businessman says he received no commitment to enact his proposals though the Trump administration has been receptive.

Justice says switching parties wasn't a condition for the positive reception.

