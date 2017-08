As the new school year approaches, this weekend marks Ohio's Annual Sales Tax Holiday.

Beginning Friday, August 4 through Sunday, August 6 there will be no sales tax on any items of school clothing costing less than $75 or schools supply up to $20.

This is a great opportunity to save some money while getting your children prepared for the upcoming school year.

For more information on the Sales Tax Holiday in Ohio, tax.ohio.gov/sales_and_use/salestaxholiday.aspx.