Two men arrested after police allegedly find large amount of marijuana

Two men were arrested in Wheeling Friday night after police say a simple traffic stop led to the discovery of a large amount of marijuana.

Police say they stopped a car in the 2600 block of Chapline Street for a brake light out and found 82 grams of marijuana and drug instruments inside the car.

23-year-old Dustin Myles of Wheeling is facing Possession with Intent to Delivery Marijuana charges.

37-year-old Christopher Myles of Wheeling was also arrested for Possession of Marijuana.