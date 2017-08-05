Two men arrested after police allegedly find large amount of marijuana

Two men arrested after police allegedly find large amount of mar - WTRF 7 News Sports Weather - Wheeling Steubenville

WHEELING, W.Va -

Two men were arrested in Wheeling Friday night after police say a simple traffic stop led to the discovery of a large amount of marijuana. 

Police say they stopped a car in the 2600 block of Chapline Street for a brake light out and found 82 grams of marijuana and drug instruments inside the car. 

23-year-old Dustin Myles of Wheeling is facing Possession with Intent to Delivery Marijuana charges. 

37-year-old Christopher Myles of Wheeling was also arrested for Possession of Marijuana. 

