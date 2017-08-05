McMechen residents continue to clean a week after flood

Exactly one week after a flash flood left devastation in McMechen, most of the mud and rocks have been removed from the streets, but flood victims are still working to clean and repair their homes.

The National Guard has been in town all week, but they are expected to head out Sunday. FEMA representatives have also been making assessments.

Residents say this is possibly the worst flood they have seen since 1975.

"After all the assessments, we're looking at closer to 500 homes that have been impacted. Originally we were looking at somewhere in the neighborhood of around 410, but we're pushing closer to 500 now," said Marshall County EMS Director Tom Hart.

Water and cleaning supplies are still being distributed at Center McMechen Elementary for flood victims, and donations can be dropped off there as well.

Appalachian Outreach is the donations manager for Marshall County. They are currently working with the Community Foundation to accept monetary donations, but they are in need of certain supplies as well.

"The most pressing need at the moment is to find dehumidifiers and fans. One of the issues is if we don't dry that basement out or that home out to a certain percentage and you rebuild too quickly, you're going to have mold and you're going to be sick," said Appalachian Outreach Executive Director Rose Hart.

After a week of recovery, Tom Hart says if he has one piece of advice going forward, it would be to check your home insurance policy and make sure there are no loopholes.

"You don't want to wait until something like this happens and then find out that it's just not there. Look through those documents and just make sure that you've got the coverage that you need just in case something like this would happen again," said Hart.

The City of McMechen is calling for volunteers of all skill levels to help, especially people who can go into homes and clean. They also need dump trucks and people who can help load them.

If you would like to help, go to Center McMechen Elementary School Sunday from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., and remember to dress appropriately.