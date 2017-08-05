"Stuff the Bus" program collects school supplies for children in need

Volunteers with the North Wheeling Community Youth Center could be seen outside of the Walmart in St. Clairsville on Saturday collecting donations for their annual "Stuff the Bus" project.

The goal is to "stuff the bus" with school supplies that will be given away at the Adopt-a-Student Program.

The North Wheeling Community Youth Center has been providing school supplies to Ohio Valley students since 1993.

They are looking for donations of book bags, pens, pencils, crayons, markers, and other school supplies.

"We're trying to send them back to school with a smile. We're trying to tell them that our community believes in them. We're glad to be one of the many organizations to help as many people as we can," said Reverend Cummings with the Bethlehem Apostolic Temple.

The Adopt-a-Student Program is coming up Saturday, August 12 at 10:00 a.m. at the North Wheeling Community Dream Center on Main Street.

It is first come, first serve, and students must be present.

If you would like to make a donation, you can do so at the Bethlehem Apostolic Temple up until the event.