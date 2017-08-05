One local family helped by WVU Children's Hospital

Like any expectant family, the Stalder's were experiencing a normal pregnancy, anxiously awaiting the arrival of their twin girls.

"I ended up having a twin pregnancy with our first pregnancy and we were in Wheeling and that's were our doctor was and on our routine 18 week check, they found somethings that were not okay, our blood work did not come back normal," said Sheena Stalder.

If was after an ultrasound, the Stalder's learned their twins were no longer growing inside the womb, so a routine appointment turned into a six week stay at WVU Medicine Children's Hospital, where Sheena delivered the girls.

"So, it was wait and see how long we could hold Adyson and essentially make the decision to let our other daughter go or deliver immediately and let the dice roll and we weren't making that decision, we said deliver," Sheena told 7News.

The reason the girls stopped growing remains a medical mystery, because they suffered from no genetic disorders. The staff at WVU Medicine Children's monitored the unborn girls at least once a day, but during a WVU game their physicians assistant came into their room and told the Stalder's they had a major decision to make.

"The doctor that was delivering, actually got stuck in stadium traffic for the game that let out," Sheena said. "He parked his car in traffic and ran a couple of blocks to the hospital and sent somebody to go get his car, because he didn't want us to wait any longer."

Sheena delivered both girls, Isabella and Adyson. The girls weighed 15 and 13oz, respectively, and baby Isabella wasn't breathing. The staff was able to resuscitate Isabella, and because they were so small, the team had to improvise breathing tubes to stabilize the girls.

"It was scary, you had no idea what the next step was and we show up for just a regular appointment and now all of the sudden, your wife and two children soon to be are stuck in the hospital and you have no idea why or what to do," said Andrew.

Sadly enough after just about 21 days Isabela couldn't hang on any longer and she passed away, but nine and a half years later, Adyson is thriving and she's a big sister.

"I have sissy mommy and daddy and I like to play softball arts and crafts and dance and play with the puppies." Adyson said.

The sisters are farm girls and they they're both happy to have each other and their awesome family and they girls share in a lot of fun activities around the farm together.

"Playing on the trampoline, playing with the puppies, taking care of my chickies, and being with my family," said Aryanna Stalder.

The Stalders say they keep in contact with the staff at WVU Medicine Children's and they're always happy to help the hospital anyway they can because they consider the staff part of their family.