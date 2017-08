In Wheeling, the cast of the upcoming musical "Ticket to Nashville" met for the first time Saturday at the Capitol Theater.

The supporting roles and ensemble roles will be performed by local actors.They'll be joined by leading actors Tristen Smith, Kaileigh Bullard, Alexis Gomez, and Terry Kiser.

This all-star cast will perform the jukebox musical, made of popular country songs, September 22nd through 24th.

Visit tickettonashvilleshow.com for more information.