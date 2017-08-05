Hundreds of people from across the region are at Oglebay's Glessner Auditorium Saturday night for the 13th annual WVU Medicine Children's Hospital Gala.

The event is a fundraiser for the Hospital's transport team, and the theme this year is 'Magic in Wonderland. The gala involved silent and live auctions with all the proceeds going to that transport team.

As for why the Hospital chooses the Friendly City to host their event.

"I'm originally from the Wheeling area, so this is one of my favorite events," said WVU Children's Hospital Director Sheryl Jones. "Everyone is always so giving in the Ohio Valley, and I thank them all very much."

The event wrapped up just moments ago, and WTRF was a proud sponsor of Saturday night's event.