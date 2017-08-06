Buckeye Local Back to School Bash

We're quickly approaching the beginning of the 2017-18 school year, and most areas are doing what they can to ensure students have the proper material when school begins; Buckeye Local School District held their Back-to-School Bash on Sunday.

Parents, faculty and, of course, students gathered at Buckeye Local High School to get free school supplies for the upcoming school year.

"It's because I'm going back to school, and I can work hard at school, and learn," said elementary student Teddy. "I'm just so excited."

"They give you free school supplies, so you ain't got to go spend money on notebooks and pencils and all other kinds of things," said High Schooler Shayne Christian. "So, it's cool they just give it out for free. It makes everyone come out, and makes everyone realize that everyone still has pride in our school."

This is the 7th year of the bash, but the first time the Buckeye Local Uniting Everyone team has put on this event to help the community achieve academic success.

"A lot of kids don't have a lot of supplies on their own," team B.L.U.E. member and North Elementary Principal Susan Nolan tells 7News. "Parents aren't working, we live in a very low economic area. So, it's really great to get them started on the right foot to start school out."

The Back to School Bash featured raffles, prizes, inflatable rides for the children, and the Buckeye Local High School Marching Band performed as well. Nearly 500 bags of school supplies were packed by the high school cheerleaders prior to the event, and the kids were happy to accept them.

"Everything in this school is lit," High Schooler James Harris said.

"Because they're free and don't cost anything." said elementary student Josh.

For Buckeye Local, classes begin on August 28th; just 22 days away. The students and parents at Saturday's event also had the chance to meet the principals and staff of each school in the district.