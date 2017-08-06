Ohio County Listed as One of Healthiest in West Virginia

In a recent study released by SmartAsset, Ohio County was listed as number five on a list of the healthiest places in West Virginia.

The study took into account many aspects of life, including the percentage of adult smokers, adults suffering obesity and percentage of people that drink excessively.

Dr. Angelo Georges, the Chief Medical Officer at Wheeling Hospital, said it's important to live a healthy lifestyle in order to avoid heart diseases, strokes, and in some cases cancer.

"Genetics are good. If you have everybody in your family living well into their 80s or 90s, that's a plus. But it doesn't mean you can go around and say, 'Hey, my grandfather lived to be 90, I'm going to smoke, eat, drink as much as I want and I'll be okay.' That doesn't work. At some point, whether you're 40 or 50 you have to develop healthy lifestyles," Dr. Georges said.

He added if you'd like to live a healthier lifestyle, but aren't sure where to start you can contact Wheeling Hospital which has many wellness programs to choose from.