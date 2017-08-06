A Number of Road Projects to Begin Monday Across Ohio Valley

There are a number of road projects beginning Monday, August 7 across the Ohio Valley.

In Belmont County, Winding Hill Road will be closed for two weeks starting Monday morning for a culvert replacement and a slip repair. The road will be closed about a mile west of New Cut Road.

Drivers on I-70 in Ohio County may run into some delays in the coming days. Deck maintenance will be performed on the Back Channel Bridge starting tomorrow and going through Thursday. The Division Of Highways plans to use portable rumble strips to encourage drivers to slow down in the work zones.

Also in Ohio County, Warden Run Road will be closed from Falls Drive to Park View Road for a slip repair. The work will be happening from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Traffic will be maintained with temporary traffic signals during the non-working hours. The work will be going on until Friday, August 25th.