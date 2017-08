West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin is making a trip to our area today to tour some of the areas hardest hit by recent flooding.



Manchin will visit Hundred, Littleton and McMechen as a part of his trip.



A state-of-emergency was declared in these towns following the devastating flash flooding that many residents are still cleaning up from.



He plans to meet with local emergency officials and talk with residents about the flooding impact.

